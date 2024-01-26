Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 1120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1121.3 and closed at 1120.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1151 and a low of 1111.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 247,692.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1229.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 419,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

