Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1121.3 and closed at ₹1120.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1151 and a low of ₹1111.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹247,692.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1229.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 419,982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1120.7 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 419,982 shares, and the closing price was ₹1120.7.