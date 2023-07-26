Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 735.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports opened at ₹736.55 and closed at ₹735.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹752 and a low of ₹733.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹161,870.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,733 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:14:24 AM IST
