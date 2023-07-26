comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 735.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 736.55 and closed at 735.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 752 and a low of 733.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 161,870.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:14:24 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹735.05 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 203,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 735.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout