Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹770.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹769.1

Adani Ports had an open price of ₹771.25 and a close price of ₹771.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹783.3 and a low of ₹761.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹166,136.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,966 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports closed today at ₹770.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹769.1 Adani Ports stock closed at ₹770.45 today, with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.18. Yesterday's closing price was ₹769.10.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 770.45 1.35 0.18 916.0 394.95 166427.91 GMR Airports Infrastructure 53.44 -0.63 -1.17 66.75 34.6 32256.09 Gujarat Pipavav Port 122.0 1.4 1.16 142.7 82.1 5897.97 Dreamfolks Services 491.4 -15.5 -3.06 846.75 348.2 2567.56 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1322.0 -29.25 -2.16 1815.0 590.0 1427.89

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low price of ₹754.5 and a high price of ₹772.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock is 395.10 and the 52-week high is 916.00.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55 Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 771.1, has a bid price of 769.1 and an offer price of 769.45. The bid quantity stands at 1600 shares, while the offer quantity is 800 shares. The open interest for Adani Ports is 10,353,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹769.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹769.75. There has been a slight increase of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.3 (-9.83%) & ₹4.75 (-5.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.65 (-6.97%) & ₹0.3 (-85.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹769.15, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock's price is ₹769.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.01, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Ports stock has remained relatively stable in the current market.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 770.0 0.9 0.12 916.0 394.95 166330.7 GMR Airports Infrastructure 52.99 -1.08 -2.0 66.75 34.6 31984.47 Gujarat Pipavav Port 120.1 -0.5 -0.41 142.7 82.1 5806.11 Dreamfolks Services 490.7 -16.2 -3.2 846.75 348.2 2563.91 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1310.0 -41.25 -3.05 1815.0 590.0 1414.93

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹754.5 and the high price is ₹770.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 759.9 with a bid price of 759.15 and an offer price of 759.4. The offer quantity is 2400 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 11,250,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹769.1 As of the current data, Adani Ports stock is priced at ₹760.6. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decline of 8.5 in the stock price.

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 792.13 10 Days 802.84 20 Days 812.71 50 Days 818.34 100 Days 780.66 300 Days 725.90

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.5 (-22.03%) & ₹4.1 (-18.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.45 (+11.82%) & ₹7.95 (+14.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low price of ₹754.5 and a high price of ₹765.45 on the current day.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹760.6, with a percent change of -1.11% and a net change of -8.5. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 8.5 points.

Adani Ports Live Updates ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE More Information

Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55 Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 760.5. The bid price stands at 760.95, while the offer price is 761.0. The offer quantity is 88000, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 11064800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 760.0 -9.1 -1.18 916.0 394.95 164170.56 GMR Airports Infrastructure 53.13 -0.94 -1.74 66.75 34.6 32068.98 Gujarat Pipavav Port 119.0 -1.6 -1.33 142.7 82.1 5752.93 Dreamfolks Services 495.9 -11.0 -2.17 846.75 348.2 2591.08 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1331.0 -20.25 -1.5 1815.0 590.0 1437.61

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.5, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹760.5, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -8.6. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. Investors who hold this stock may have experienced a loss in their investment. However, it is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions. Click here for Adani Ports AGM

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for the day was ₹754.5, while the high price reached ₹765.45.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (-13.56%) & ₹5.1 (+2.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.2 (+16.36%) & ₹7.95 (+14.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹760.15 with a percent change of -1.16 and a net change of -8.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.16% and there has been a decrease of ₹8.95 in the stock.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 759.5 -9.6 -1.25 916.0 394.95 164062.55 GMR Airports Infrastructure 52.57 -1.5 -2.77 66.75 34.6 31730.96 Gujarat Pipavav Port 117.6 -3.0 -2.49 142.7 82.1 5685.25 Dreamfolks Services 492.95 -13.95 -2.75 846.75 348.2 2575.66 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1335.0 -16.25 -1.2 1815.0 590.0 1441.93

Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55 Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 758, has a bid price of 758.35 and an offer price of 758.8. The offer quantity is 1600, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 10,895,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is ₹754.5 and the high price is ₹765.45.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹757.15, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹757.15 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -11.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and the actual decrease is ₹11.95.

Top active options for Adani Ports Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.35 (-16.27%) & ₹4.55 (-9.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.0 (+21.21%) & ₹8.45 (+21.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone 759.95 -9.15 -1.19 916.0 394.95 164159.76 GMR Airports Infrastructure 52.82 -1.25 -2.31 66.75 34.6 31881.86 Gujarat Pipavav Port 117.55 -3.05 -2.53 142.7 82.1 5682.84 Dreamfolks Services 494.65 -12.25 -2.42 846.75 348.2 2584.55 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 1336.0 -15.25 -1.13 1815.0 590.0 1443.01

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹760.25, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -8.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the net change is a decrease of ₹8.85.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹754.5 and a high of ₹765.45 on the current day.

Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55 Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 757.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 756.7, with an offer price of 757.0. There is an offer quantity of 2400 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 10,693,600 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹756.6, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹756.6, which represents a decrease of 1.63% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.5 points.

Adani Ports Live Updates ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE More Information

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.47% 3 Months 6.43% 6 Months 15.71% YTD -5.99% 1 Year -3.9%

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹769.1 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹760.75, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% and has seen a decline of 8.35 points.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹771.1 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Ports had a BSE volume of 73966 shares and a closing price of ₹771.1.