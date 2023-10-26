Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 770.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's 769.1

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 769.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports had an open price of 771.25 and a close price of 771.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 783.3 and a low of 761.55. The market capitalization of the company is 166,136.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,966 shares on the BSE.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports closed today at ₹770.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹769.1

Adani Ports stock closed at 770.45 today, with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.18. Yesterday's closing price was 769.10.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone770.451.350.18916.0394.95166427.91
GMR Airports Infrastructure53.44-0.63-1.1766.7534.632256.09
Gujarat Pipavav Port122.01.41.16142.782.15897.97
Dreamfolks Services491.4-15.5-3.06846.75348.22567.56
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1322.0-29.25-2.161815.0590.01427.89
26 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low price of 754.5 and a high price of 772.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock is 395.10 and the 52-week high is 916.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55

Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 771.1, has a bid price of 769.1 and an offer price of 769.45. The bid quantity stands at 1600 shares, while the offer quantity is 800 shares. The open interest for Adani Ports is 10,353,600.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹769.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 769.75. There has been a slight increase of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.3 (-9.83%) & 4.75 (-5.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.65 (-6.97%) & 0.3 (-85.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹769.15, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock's price is 769.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.01, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a minimal change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Ports stock has remained relatively stable in the current market.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone770.00.90.12916.0394.95166330.7
GMR Airports Infrastructure52.99-1.08-2.066.7534.631984.47
Gujarat Pipavav Port120.1-0.5-0.41142.782.15806.11
Dreamfolks Services490.7-16.2-3.2846.75348.22563.91
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1310.0-41.25-3.051815.0590.01414.93
26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 754.5 and the high price is 770.

26 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 759.9 with a bid price of 759.15 and an offer price of 759.4. The offer quantity is 2400 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 11,250,400.

26 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹769.1

As of the current data, Adani Ports stock is priced at 760.6. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decline of 8.5 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days792.13
10 Days802.84
20 Days812.71
50 Days818.34
100 Days780.66
300 Days725.90
26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.5 (-22.03%) & 4.1 (-18.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.45 (+11.82%) & 7.95 (+14.39%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low price of 754.5 and a high price of 765.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 760.6, with a percent change of -1.11% and a net change of -8.5. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 8.5 points.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55

Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 760.5. The bid price stands at 760.95, while the offer price is 761.0. The offer quantity is 88000, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 11064800.

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone760.0-9.1-1.18916.0394.95164170.56
GMR Airports Infrastructure53.13-0.94-1.7466.7534.632068.98
Gujarat Pipavav Port119.0-1.6-1.33142.782.15752.93
Dreamfolks Services495.9-11.0-2.17846.75348.22591.08
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1331.0-20.25-1.51815.0590.01437.61
26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.5, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 760.5, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -8.6. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. Investors who hold this stock may have experienced a loss in their investment. However, it is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.

Click here for Adani Ports AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock's low price for the day was 754.5, while the high price reached 765.45.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.75 (-13.56%) & 5.1 (+2.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.2 (+16.36%) & 7.95 (+14.39%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 760.15 with a percent change of -1.16 and a net change of -8.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.16% and there has been a decrease of 8.95 in the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone759.5-9.6-1.25916.0394.95164062.55
GMR Airports Infrastructure52.57-1.5-2.7766.7534.631730.96
Gujarat Pipavav Port117.6-3.0-2.49142.782.15685.25
Dreamfolks Services492.95-13.95-2.75846.75348.22575.66
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1335.0-16.25-1.21815.0590.01441.93
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55

Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 758, has a bid price of 758.35 and an offer price of 758.8. The offer quantity is 1600, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 10,895,200.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock is 754.5 and the high price is 765.45.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹757.15, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 757.15 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -11.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and the actual decrease is 11.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.35 (-16.27%) & 4.55 (-9.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.0 (+21.21%) & 8.45 (+21.58%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone759.95-9.15-1.19916.0394.95164159.76
GMR Airports Infrastructure52.82-1.25-2.3166.7534.631881.86
Gujarat Pipavav Port117.55-3.05-2.53142.782.15682.84
Dreamfolks Services494.65-12.25-2.42846.75348.22584.55
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1336.0-15.25-1.131815.0590.01443.01
26 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 760.25, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -8.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the net change is a decrease of 8.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 754.5 and a high of 765.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Adani Ports October futures opened at 764.2 as against previous close of 767.55

Adani Ports (APSEZ) is currently trading at a spot price of 757.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 756.7, with an offer price of 757.0. There is an offer quantity of 2400 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 10,693,600 contracts.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹756.6, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 756.6, which represents a decrease of 1.63% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.5 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.47%
3 Months6.43%
6 Months15.71%
YTD-5.99%
1 Year-3.9%
26 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹760.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹769.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 760.75, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.09% and has seen a decline of 8.35 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹771.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a BSE volume of 73966 shares and a closing price of 771.1.

