Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 825.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 827.6 and closed at 826.6. The stock had a high of 831.4 and a low of 819. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 178,297.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone had a low price of 825.9 and a high price of 831 for the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports September futures opened at 826.2 as against previous close of 827.05

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 829.4. The bid price stands at 829.6, while the offer price is 830.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 37,188,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹828.9, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹825.4

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 828.9 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and has gained 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, indicating potential growth in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months8.71%
6 Months31.24%
YTD0.92%
1 Year-9.65%
26 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹825.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹825.4

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is at 825.9 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase of 0.06% and a net change of 0.5 points.

26 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹826.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE recorded a volume of 76,869 shares. The closing price for the stock was 826.6.

