Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports opened at ₹827.6 and closed at ₹826.6. The stock had a high of ₹831.4 and a low of ₹819. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,297.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 76,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.