Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1035.95 and closed at 1027.55. The stock had a high of 1040.95 and a low of 1026.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at 222,051.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1101.9 and the 52-week low was 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

