Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 749.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports had an open price of ₹752 and a close price of ₹749.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹765 and a low of ₹744.25. Its market capitalization is ₹162,604.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 480,890 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹749.35 yesterday
On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 480,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹749.35.
