Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Adani Ports had an open price of ₹752 and a close price of ₹749.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹765 and a low of ₹744.25. Its market capitalization is ₹162,604.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 480,890 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹749.35 yesterday
On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 480,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹749.35.