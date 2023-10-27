Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 782.1, up 1.51% from yesterday's 770.45

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at a price of ₹764 and closed at ₹769.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹772 and the low was ₹754.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹166,427.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 222,870 shares.
Adani Ports stock closed at ₹782.1, with a net change of 11.65 and a percent change of 1.51. The stock's closing price yesterday was ₹770.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|782.1
|11.65
|1.51
|916.0
|394.95
|168944.47
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.7
|1.26
|2.36
|66.75
|34.6
|33016.62
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|122.05
|0.75
|0.62
|142.7
|82.1
|5900.38
|Dreamfolks Services
|489.45
|-1.95
|-0.4
|846.75
|348.2
|2557.38
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1425.0
|99.15
|7.48
|1815.0
|590.0
|1539.14
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹773.65 and a high of ₹786.35 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 780.5 with a bid price of 785.6 and an offer price of 785.8. The bid and offer quantities are both at 800. The stock has an open interest of 56,650,400.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹781, which represents a 1.37 percent change. The net change is 10.55, indicating an increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.1 (+22.3%) & ₹27.55 (+19.52%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹9.8 (-38.36%) & ₹3.15 (-57.43%) respectively.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹785.3, which represents a 1.93% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|785.7
|15.25
|1.98
|916.0
|394.95
|169722.12
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.98
|1.54
|2.88
|66.75
|34.6
|33185.63
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|123.0
|1.7
|1.4
|142.7
|82.1
|5946.31
|Dreamfolks Services
|493.0
|1.6
|0.33
|846.75
|348.2
|2575.92
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1380.05
|54.2
|4.09
|1815.0
|590.0
|1490.59
Adani Ports is a stock trading at a spot price of 780.05. The bid price is 784.7, and the offer price is 785.0. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for this stock is 56,522,400.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹773.65 and a high price of ₹783.6 for the current day.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹780.6. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|784.91
|10 Days
|797.83
|20 Days
|809.89
|50 Days
|817.66
|100 Days
|780.98
|300 Days
|725.65
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹773.65 and a high price of ₹783.6 on the current day.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹782.3 with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.54% and the net change in the stock price is 11.85. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may consider this as a favorable sign and may be inclined to invest in Adani Ports. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to make informed investment decisions.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.95 (+14.53%) & ₹25.95 (+12.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (-50.0%) & ₹11.3 (-28.93%) respectively.
Adani Ports, with a spot price of 780.65, has a bid price of 783.7 and an offer price of 784.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 800. The stock's open interest stands at 56,554,400. Adani Ports is a leading port infrastructure company that operates and manages ports across India.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|779.95
|9.5
|1.23
|916.0
|394.95
|168480.04
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.83
|1.39
|2.6
|66.75
|34.6
|33095.09
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|123.5
|2.2
|1.81
|142.7
|82.1
|5970.48
|Dreamfolks Services
|494.1
|2.7
|0.55
|846.75
|348.2
|2581.67
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1363.0
|37.15
|2.8
|1815.0
|590.0
|1472.18
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹780, which is a 1.24% increase from the previous price. The net change is 9.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹773.65 and a high of ₹782.5 on the current day.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (+11.49%) & ₹24.95 (+8.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-45.27%) & ₹11.75 (-26.1%) respectively.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.75, which is a 1.08 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.3, indicating a positive movement. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Adani Ports is performing well and has seen a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|778.95
|8.5
|1.1
|916.0
|394.95
|168264.02
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.86
|1.42
|2.66
|66.75
|34.6
|33113.2
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|123.45
|2.15
|1.77
|142.7
|82.1
|5968.07
|Dreamfolks Services
|494.95
|3.55
|0.72
|846.75
|348.2
|2586.11
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1360.15
|34.3
|2.59
|1815.0
|590.0
|1469.1
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹773.65 and a high of ₹782.5 on the current day.
The Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹776.55. It has experienced a 0.79% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.3 (+10.14%) & ₹24.8 (+7.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (-37.84%) & ₹12.6 (-20.75%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|779.25
|8.8
|1.14
|916.0
|394.95
|168328.83
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|54.71
|1.27
|2.38
|66.75
|34.6
|33022.66
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|123.7
|2.4
|1.98
|142.7
|82.1
|5980.15
|Dreamfolks Services
|494.8
|3.4
|0.69
|846.75
|348.2
|2585.33
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1375.0
|49.15
|3.71
|1815.0
|590.0
|1485.14
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹778.1, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
Today, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low price of ₹773.65 and a high price of ₹782.5.
Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 770.35, has a bid price of 781.6 and an offer price of 781.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 800 each. The stock has an open interest of 56,468,800.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹770.45 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.54%
|3 Months
|7.97%
|6 Months
|16.76%
|YTD
|-5.84%
|1 Year
|-3.75%
The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹770.45, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 222,870 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹769.1.
