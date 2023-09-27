Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks slump amidst market turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 825.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 825.9 and closed at 825.4. The highest price reached during the day was 831 and the lowest was 819.15. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 177,304.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 50,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ports to buy back $195 million notes due 2024 in cash tender offer

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/adani-ports-to-buy-back-195-million-notes-due-2024-in-cash-tender-offer-11695784611910.html

27 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹820.8, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹825.4

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 820.8, which represents a decrease of 0.56% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4.6, indicating a decrease in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹825.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 50035 shares. The closing price for the stock was 825.4.

