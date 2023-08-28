comScore
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 806.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened with a price of 823 and closed at 822.55. The stock reached a high of 830.35 and a low of 803.45. The market capitalization of the company is 174,193.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 298,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40:09 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹811.3, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹806.4

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 811.3, with a net change of 4.9 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.61% or 4.9 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months6.89%
6 Months44.32%
YTD-1.41%
1 Year-1.15%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

28 Aug 2023, 09:03:55 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹806.4, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹822.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 806.4, which represents a decrease of 1.96 percent. The net change in the stock price is -16.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹822.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 298,961 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ports on that day was 822.55.

