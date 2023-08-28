Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened with a price of ₹823 and closed at ₹822.55. The stock reached a high of ₹830.35 and a low of ₹803.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹174,193.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 298,961 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹811.3, with a net change of 4.9 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.61% or 4.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|6.89%
|6 Months
|44.32%
|YTD
|-1.41%
|1 Year
|-1.15%
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹806.4, which represents a decrease of 1.96 percent. The net change in the stock price is -16.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 298,961 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Adani Ports on that day was ₹822.55.
