Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 749.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 745.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 753.55 and closed at 752.75. The stock reached a high of 758 and a low of 742.15. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 161,945.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 196,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:17:20 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹745.35, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹749.7

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 745.35, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The net change in the stock price is -4.35.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06:41 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹749.7, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹752.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 749.7. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:02:50 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹752.75 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 196,879 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 752.75.

