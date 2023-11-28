Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 796.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' stock opened at 793.9 and closed at 792.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 803.1 and a low of 785.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 172,033.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.05 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,747 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 804.1 and a high of 826 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Adani Ports November futures opened at 812.0 as against previous close of 798.15

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 824.25. The bid price is 823.4 and the offer price is 823.55. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is 1600 shares. The open interest for Adani Ports is 44,646,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹824.6, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹796.4

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 824.6, which has experienced a 3.54 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 28.2 points.

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-2.99%
6 Months9.45%
YTD-2.76%
1 Year-9.25%
28 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹804.1, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹796.4

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 804.1 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.97% or 7.7 points.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹792.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 88,747 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 792.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.