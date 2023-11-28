Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹793.9 and closed at ₹792.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹803.1 and a low of ₹785.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹172,033.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.05 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,747 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹804.1 and a high of ₹826 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 824.25. The bid price is 823.4 and the offer price is 823.55. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is 1600 shares. The open interest for Adani Ports is 44,646,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹824.6, which has experienced a 3.54 percent increase. This translates to a net change of 28.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-2.99%
|6 Months
|9.45%
|YTD
|-2.76%
|1 Year
|-9.25%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹804.1 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.97% or 7.7 points.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 88,747 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹792.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!