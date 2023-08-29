Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 806.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 807.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹813.4 and closed at ₹806.4. The stock had a high of ₹824.35 and a low of ₹798.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹174,528.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 1,048,612 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:00:06 AM IST
