Tue Aug 29 2023 09:07:15
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 806.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 807.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 813.4 and closed at 806.4. The stock had a high of 824.35 and a low of 798.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 174,528.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 1,048,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹807.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹806.4

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 807.95, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is positive at 1.55. Overall, the stock price for Adani Ports is relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

29 Aug 2023, 08:00:06 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹806.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a BSE volume of 1,048,612 shares. The closing price for the stock was 806.4.

