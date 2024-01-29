Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 1120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1146.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was 1121.3, while the close price was 1120.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1151, and the lowest price was 1111.35. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is 247692.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 419,984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

