Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹804.1 and closed at ₹796.4. The stock had a high of ₹854 and a low of ₹804.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹180,976.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹912.05 and ₹394.95 respectively. The stock had a volume of 1,150,500 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.