Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 5.2 %. The stock closed at 796.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports' stock opened at 804.1 and closed at 796.4. The stock had a high of 854 and a low of 804.1. The market capitalization of the company is 180,976.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 912.05 and 394.95 respectively. The stock had a volume of 1,150,500 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ports November futures opened at 846.65 as against previous close of 837.4

Adani Ports (Stock Name: Adani Ports) is currently trading at a spot price of 840.45. The bid price is 839.15, and the offer price is 839.45. The offer quantity stands at 800, along with a bid quantity of 800. The open interest is recorded at 19,992,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹837.8, up 5.2% from yesterday's ₹796.4

The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 5.2%, resulting in a net change of 41.4. The current stock price stands at 837.8.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months0.03%
6 Months14.12%
YTD2.4%
1 Year-4.66%
29 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹837.8, up 5.2% from yesterday's ₹796.4

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 837.8, with a percent change of 5.2 and a net change of 41.4. This means that the stock has increased by 5.2% and the price has risen by 41.4. This indicates positive momentum in the stock and suggests that investors are buying the stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹796.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a volume of 1,150,500 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 796.4.

