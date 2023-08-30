Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 807.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 823.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports opened at ₹808.05 and closed at ₹807.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹830.6 and a low of ₹800.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹177,898.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,651 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:03:04 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹807.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 223,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹807.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!