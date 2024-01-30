Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 1146.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1153.05 and closed at 1146.65. The stock reached a high of 1204.8 and a low of 1152.35. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 258,482.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 431,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.84%
3 Months35.85%
6 Months53.84%
YTD16.82%
1 Year100.46%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1196.6, up 4.36% from yesterday's ₹1146.65

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 1196.6. There has been a percent change of 4.36, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 49.95, suggesting a significant increase in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1146.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 431,851 shares, and the closing price was 1146.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!