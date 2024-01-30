Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1153.05 and closed at ₹1146.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1204.8 and a low of ₹1152.35. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹258,482.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 431,851 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.84%
|3 Months
|35.85%
|6 Months
|53.84%
|YTD
|16.82%
|1 Year
|100.46%
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹1196.6. There has been a percent change of 4.36, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 49.95, suggesting a significant increase in the stock's value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 431,851 shares, and the closing price was ₹1146.65.
