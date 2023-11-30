Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 835.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 852.95 and closed at 837.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 852.95 and a low of 833.05. Its market capitalization is 180,404.0 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 912.05, while the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 542,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports November futures opened at 835.9 as against previous close of 835.1

Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 832.9, has a bid price of 831.3 and an offer price of 831.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 800 each. The stock has an open interest of 8,187,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹833.5, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹835.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 833.5, which represents a decrease of 0.2%. The net change is -1.65. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.27%
3 Months-0.71%
6 Months13.09%
YTD2.13%
1 Year-4.86%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹835.15, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹837.8

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 835.15. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, indicating a decrease of 2.65 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹837.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 542,826 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 837.8.

