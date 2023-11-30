Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

Adani Ports opened at ₹852.95 and closed at ₹837.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹852.95 and a low of ₹833.05. Its market capitalization is ₹180,404.0 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹912.05, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 542,826 shares.
Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 832.9, has a bid price of 831.3 and an offer price of 831.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 800 each. The stock has an open interest of 8,187,200.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹833.5, which represents a decrease of 0.2%. The net change is -1.65. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.27%
|3 Months
|-0.71%
|6 Months
|13.09%
|YTD
|2.13%
|1 Year
|-4.86%
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹835.15. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, indicating a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 542,826 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹837.8.
