Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹775 and closed at ₹770.45. The stock reached a high of ₹786.35 and a low of ₹773.65. The company has a market cap of ₹168,944.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 126,803 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|7.39%
|6 Months
|14.84%
|YTD
|-4.36%
|1 Year
|-4.73%
The stock price of Adani Ports is currently trading at ₹782.1, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a volume of 126,803 shares and closed at a price of ₹770.45.
