Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 770.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 775 and closed at 770.45. The stock reached a high of 786.35 and a low of 773.65. The company has a market cap of 168,944.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, a total of 126,803 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months7.39%
6 Months14.84%
YTD-4.36%
1 Year-4.73%
30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹782.1, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹770.45

The stock price of Adani Ports is currently trading at 782.1, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹770.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a volume of 126,803 shares and closed at a price of 770.45.

