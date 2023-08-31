Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 823.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹827 and closed at ₹823.55. The stock had a high of ₹833 and a low of ₹816.15. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹176,915.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 244,054 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:22:15 AM IST
