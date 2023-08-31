Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 823.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 827 and closed at 823.55. The stock had a high of 833 and a low of 816.15. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 176,915.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 244,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE saw a volume of 244,054 shares. The stock closed at a price of 823.55.

