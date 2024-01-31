Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1196.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1187.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was 1200.7, with a close price of 1196.6. The stock reached a high of 1217 and a low of 1181.5 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is 256,538.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1229.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The total BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1187.6, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1196.6

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1187.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -9, suggesting a decline in value by 9. Overall, the current data shows that Adani Ports stock has seen a decrease in value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1196.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 203,432 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1196.6.

