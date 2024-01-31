Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was ₹1200.7, with a close price of ₹1196.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1217 and a low of ₹1181.5 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is ₹256,538.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1229.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The total BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,432 shares.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1187.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -9, suggesting a decline in value by ₹9. Overall, the current data shows that Adani Ports stock has seen a decrease in value.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 203,432 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1196.6.
