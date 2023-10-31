Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 782.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports had an opening price of 785.15 and a closing price of 782.10. The stock reached a high of 794 and a low of 780. The market capitalization of the company stands at 169,527.7 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 147,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹784.8, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹782.1

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of 784.8. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.7. The stock seems to be performing moderately well with a slight increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹782.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a volume of 147,686 shares. The closing price for the shares was 782.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.