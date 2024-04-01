Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 1376.05, up 2.56% from yesterday's 1341.7

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1335, closed at ₹1323.95, with a high of ₹1358.85 and a low of ₹1313.7 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹289,825.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1358.85 and a 52-week low of ₹571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 250,874 shares.
Adani Ports stock closed at ₹1376.05, up 2.56% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1341.7. The net change was ₹34.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1376.05
|34.35
|2.56
|1358.85
|571.35
|297245.92
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|83.56
|1.94
|2.38
|94.3
|37.25
|50436.36
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|223.9
|11.35
|5.34
|224.0
|105.2
|10824.22
|Dreamfolks Services
|497.2
|9.0
|1.84
|846.75
|405.05
|2597.87
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.27
|0.48
|4.9
|17.0
|1.98
|1621.85
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of ₹1381.15 and a low of ₹1351.05 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1374.5 with a bid price of 1382.2 and an offer price of 1382.75. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 36,799,200.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 622.15 and a high price of 1358.70. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential opportunities for investors.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1375.25, showing a 2.5% increase. The net change is ₹33.55.
Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹36.15 (+22.13%) & ₹56.2 (+26.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹14.85 (-47.06%) & ₹28.5 (-39.1%) respectively.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1375.75, with a 2.54% increase in percentage change and a net change of 34.05.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1351.05 and a high of ₹1380 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1376.45. The bid price is 1386.2 and the offer price is 1386.9. There is an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 39,643,200.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1378.15, with a 2.72% increase in value. This represents a net change of 36.45 points.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1302.76
|10 Days
|1281.83
|20 Days
|1296.53
|50 Days
|1262.51
|100 Days
|1118.07
|300 Days
|946.58
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹35.75 (+20.78%) & ₹55.1 (+24.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹15.1 (-46.17%) & ₹29.6 (-36.75%) respectively.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of ₹1379.95 and a low of ₹1351.05 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1372.8, with a 2.32% increase in stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.1 points.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1371.3 with a bid price of 1379.05 and an offer price of 1379.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 41,845,600.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1371.25, with a 2.2% increase in value, representing a net change of 29.55 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1351.05 and a high of ₹1379.95 on the current trading day.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹35.5 (+19.93%) & ₹53.5 (+20.63%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹16.45 (-41.35%) & ₹32.2 (-31.2%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1372, with a 2.26% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 30.3 points.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1372.85 with a bid price of 1381.2 and an offer price of 1381.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 42,135,200.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1351.05 and a high of ₹1377 on the current day.
https://www.livemint.com/market/tata-steel-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11711949400748.html
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1372.55, with a 2.3% increase in value. The net change is 30.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹35.9 (+21.28%) & ₹60.5 (+22.1%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹17.95 (-36.01%) & ₹33.0 (-29.49%) respectively.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1362.85, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 21.15. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating an increase in value.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of ₹1367.15 and a low of ₹1351.05 on the current trading day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1360.35 with a bid price of 1366.05 and an offer price of 1366.8. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 800 each, while the open interest is at 41,991,200. Investors can watch out for further movements in the stock based on these data points.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1354.65, with a net change of 12.95 and a percent change of 0.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.74%
|3 Months
|29.73%
|6 Months
|63.02%
|YTD
|31.0%
|1 Year
|110.77%
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1341.7, which is a 1.34% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 17.75 points.
On the last day, Adani Ports BSE traded a total of 250,874 shares with a closing price of ₹1323.95.
