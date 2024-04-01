Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 1376.05, up 2.56% from yesterday's 1341.7

26 min read . 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 1341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1376.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1335, closed at 1323.95, with a high of 1358.85 and a low of 1313.7 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 289,825.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 1358.85 and a 52-week low of 571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 250,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports closed today at ₹1376.05, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock closed at 1376.05, up 2.56% from the previous day's closing price of 1341.7. The net change was 34.35.

01 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1376.0534.352.561358.85571.35297245.92
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.561.942.3894.337.2550436.36
Gujarat Pipavav Port223.911.355.34224.0105.210824.22
Dreamfolks Services497.29.01.84846.75405.052597.87
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.270.484.917.01.981621.85
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of 1381.15 and a low of 1351.05 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:23 PM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1364.4 as against previous close of 1352.1

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1374.5 with a bid price of 1382.2 and an offer price of 1382.75. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 36,799,200.

01 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 622.15 and a high price of 1358.70. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential opportunities for investors.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1375.25, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1375.25, showing a 2.5% increase. The net change is 33.55.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

01 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 36.15 (+22.13%) & 56.2 (+26.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 14.85 (-47.06%) & 28.5 (-39.1%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1375.433.72.511358.85571.35297105.51
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.431.812.2294.337.2550357.89
Gujarat Pipavav Port224.011.455.39224.0105.210829.05
Dreamfolks Services495.87.61.56846.75405.052590.56
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.270.484.917.01.981621.85
01 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1375.75, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1375.75, with a 2.54% increase in percentage change and a net change of 34.05.

01 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1351.05 and a high of 1380 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1364.4 as against previous close of 1352.1

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1376.45. The bid price is 1386.2 and the offer price is 1386.9. There is an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 39,643,200.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1378.15, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1378.15, with a 2.72% increase in value. This represents a net change of 36.45 points.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1302.76
10 Days1281.83
20 Days1296.53
50 Days1262.51
100 Days1118.07
300 Days946.58
01 Apr 2024, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 35.75 (+20.78%) & 55.1 (+24.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 15.1 (-46.17%) & 29.6 (-36.75%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of 1379.95 and a low of 1351.05 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1372.8, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1372.8, with a 2.32% increase in stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.1 points.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1364.4 as against previous close of 1352.1

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1371.3 with a bid price of 1379.05 and an offer price of 1379.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 41,845,600.

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1371.5529.852.221358.85571.35296273.86
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.331.712.194.337.2550297.53
Gujarat Pipavav Port217.555.02.35224.0105.210517.24
Dreamfolks Services495.57.31.5846.75405.052588.99
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.270.484.917.01.981621.85
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1371.25, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1371.25, with a 2.2% increase in value, representing a net change of 29.55 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1351.05 and a high of 1379.95 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1360.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 35.5 (+19.93%) & 53.5 (+20.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 16.45 (-41.35%) & 32.2 (-31.2%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101110
Buy7778
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1372, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1372, with a 2.26% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 30.3 points.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1372.530.82.31358.85571.35296479.07
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.852.232.7394.337.2550611.4
Gujarat Pipavav Port216.554.01.88224.0105.210468.89
Dreamfolks Services494.055.851.2846.75405.052581.41
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.270.484.917.01.981621.85
01 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1364.4 as against previous close of 1352.1

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1372.85 with a bid price of 1381.2 and an offer price of 1381.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Adani Ports is 42,135,200.

01 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1351.05 and a high of 1377 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Steel, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/tata-steel-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11711949400748.html

01 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1372.55, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1372.55, with a 2.3% increase in value. The net change is 30.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 35.9 (+21.28%) & 60.5 (+22.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 17.95 (-36.01%) & 33.0 (-29.49%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1369.828.12.091358.85571.35295895.83
GMR Airports Infrastructure83.511.892.3294.337.2550406.18
Gujarat Pipavav Port217.85.252.47224.0105.210529.32
Dreamfolks Services494.956.751.38846.75405.052586.11
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.270.484.917.01.981621.85
01 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1362.85, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1362.85, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 21.15. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating an increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a high of 1367.15 and a low of 1351.05 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1364.4 as against previous close of 1352.1

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1360.35 with a bid price of 1366.05 and an offer price of 1366.8. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 800 each, while the open interest is at 41,991,200. Investors can watch out for further movements in the stock based on these data points.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1354.65, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1341.7

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1354.65, with a net change of 12.95 and a percent change of 0.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.74%
3 Months29.73%
6 Months63.02%
YTD31.0%
1 Year110.77%
01 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1341.7, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1323.95

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1341.7, which is a 1.34% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 17.75 points.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1323.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports BSE traded a total of 250,874 shares with a closing price of 1323.95.

