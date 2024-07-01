Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened and closed at ₹1484.2 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹1494 and a low of ₹1460.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹319,203.73 crores. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1607.95 and the low is ₹704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 303,093 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 3.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|10
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1494 & ₹1460.1 yesterday to end at ₹1484.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend