Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Climbs as Trading Turns Positive
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Climbs as Trading Turns Positive

26 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 1376.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at 1358 and closed at 1341.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1381.15 and the low was 1351.05. The market capitalization stood at 297,245.92 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 1358.85 and the 52-week low is 571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 112,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:18:14 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1403.827.752.021358.85571.35303240.31
GMR Airports Infrastructure85.031.471.7694.337.2551323.64
Gujarat Pipavav Port221.3-2.6-1.16224.0105.210698.53
Dreamfolks Services513.015.753.17846.75405.052680.42
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.780.514.9717.01.981702.39
02 Apr 2024, 05:32:40 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1388 and a high of 1425 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:22:27 PM IST

Adani Ports April futures opened at 1398.25 as against previous close of 1385.6

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1404. The bid price is at 1411.05 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price stands at 1411.3 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 36,520,800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:47 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 622.15 and a 52-week high of 1381.75. This shows a significant price range within the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00:44 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1405.5, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1405.5, showing a 2.14% increase in value with a net change of 29.45. The stock is performing positively based on this data.

02 Apr 2024, 02:40:39 PM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 46.3 (+23.3%) & 13.75 (+29.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 10.85 (-26.44%) & 43.5 (-15.78%) respectively.

02 Apr 2024, 02:32:48 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:23:06 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1397, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1397, with a 1.52% increase in value, representing a net change of 20.95 points.

02 Apr 2024, 02:13:11 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1388 and a high of 1425 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00:05 PM IST

Adani Ports April futures opened at 1398.25 as against previous close of 1385.6

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1395.6 with a bid price of 1401.45 and an offer price of 1402.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest for Adani Ports stands at 36,540,800.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:12 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1395.05, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1395.05, which represents a 1.38% increase. The net change in the stock price is 19 points.

02 Apr 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Adani Ports Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:52 PM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1302.76
10 Days1281.83
20 Days1296.53
50 Days1262.51
100 Days1118.07
300 Days947.60
02 Apr 2024, 01:21:47 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:11:17 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1391.35 and a high of 1425 on the current day. The stock showed a fluctuation between these price points throughout the trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:07 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1402.5, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1402.5, experiencing a 1.92% increase in value, with a net change of 26.45 points.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51:07 PM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:40:04 PM IST

Adani Ports April futures opened at 1398.25 as against previous close of 1385.6

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1404 with a bid price of 1410.35 and an offer price of 1411.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Adani Ports stands at 36570400, indicating significant market activity and interest in the stock.

02 Apr 2024, 12:31:41 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:23:38 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1404, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1404, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 27.95.

02 Apr 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1391.35 and a high of 1425 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 12:01:44 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:44:12 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1402.1, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1402.1, with a percent change of 1.89% and a net change of 26.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased, showing positive momentum in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:23:39 AM IST

Adani Ports April futures opened at 1398.25 as against previous close of 1385.6

Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 1404.35, with a bid price of 1410.0 and offer price of 1410.55. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1600 each, with an open interest of 36522400. Adani Ports is a prominent player in the port infrastructure sector and continues to attract investor interest.

02 Apr 2024, 11:13:45 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock traded at a low of 1391.35 and reached a high of 1425 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:04:16 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1403.9, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1403.9, with a percentage change of 2.02 and a net change of 27.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:02 AM IST

Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/bajaj-auto-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11712035800627.html

02 Apr 2024, 10:42:48 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:30:36 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:21:50 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1406.4, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1406.4, which is a 2.21% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 30.35 points.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10:42 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low of 1391.35 and a high of 1425 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:02:28 AM IST

Adani Ports April futures opened at 1398.25 as against previous close of 1385.6

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1401.5 with a bid price of 1412.1 and an offer price of 1412.75. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is also 800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 37,089,600.

02 Apr 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:43:30 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1406.5, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1406.5, with a 2.21% increase in percentage change and a net change of 30.45.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.99%
3 Months28.22%
6 Months66.75%
YTD34.32%
1 Year117.74%
02 Apr 2024, 08:01:08 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1341.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a trading volume of 112,508 shares with a closing price of 1341.7.

