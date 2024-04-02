Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Climbs as Trading Turns Positive

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at ₹1358 and closed at ₹1341.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1381.15 and the low was ₹1351.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹297,245.92 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1358.85 and the 52-week low is ₹571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 112,508 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1403.8
|27.75
|2.02
|1358.85
|571.35
|303240.31
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|85.03
|1.47
|1.76
|94.3
|37.25
|51323.64
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|221.3
|-2.6
|-1.16
|224.0
|105.2
|10698.53
|Dreamfolks Services
|513.0
|15.75
|3.17
|846.75
|405.05
|2680.42
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.78
|0.51
|4.97
|17.0
|1.98
|1702.39
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1388 and a high of ₹1425 on the current day.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1404. The bid price is at 1411.05 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price stands at 1411.3 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 36,520,800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 622.15 and a 52-week high of 1381.75. This shows a significant price range within the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1405.5, showing a 2.14% increase in value with a net change of 29.45. The stock is performing positively based on this data.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹46.3 (+23.3%) & ₹13.75 (+29.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.85 (-26.44%) & ₹43.5 (-15.78%) respectively.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1397, with a 1.52% increase in value, representing a net change of 20.95 points.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1388 and a high of ₹1425 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1395.6 with a bid price of 1401.45 and an offer price of 1402.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest for Adani Ports stands at 36,540,800.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1395.05, which represents a 1.38% increase. The net change in the stock price is 19 points.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ports share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1302.76
|10 Days
|1281.83
|20 Days
|1296.53
|50 Days
|1262.51
|100 Days
|1118.07
|300 Days
|947.60
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹48.85 (+30.09%) & ₹14.65 (+37.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.25 (-30.51%) & ₹41.4 (-19.85%) respectively.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1391.35 and a high of ₹1425 on the current day. The stock showed a fluctuation between these price points throughout the trading day.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1402.5, experiencing a 1.92% increase in value, with a net change of 26.45 points.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1404 with a bid price of 1410.35 and an offer price of 1411.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Adani Ports stands at 36570400, indicating significant market activity and interest in the stock.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1404, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 27.95.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1391.35 and a high of ₹1425 on the current day.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹50.0 (+33.16%) & ₹15.65 (+46.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.4 (-29.49%) & ₹41.5 (-19.65%) respectively.
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1402.1, with a percent change of 1.89% and a net change of 26.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased, showing positive momentum in the market.
Adani Ports, currently trading at a spot price of 1404.35, with a bid price of 1410.0 and offer price of 1410.55. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1600 each, with an open interest of 36522400. Adani Ports is a prominent player in the port infrastructure sector and continues to attract investor interest.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock traded at a low of ₹1391.35 and reached a high of ₹1425 on the current day.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1403.9, with a percentage change of 2.02 and a net change of 27.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹51.25 (+36.48%) & ₹16.6 (+55.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.35 (-29.83%) & ₹41.8 (-19.07%) respectively.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1406.4, which is a 2.21% increase from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 30.35 points.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock had a low of ₹1391.35 and a high of ₹1425 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1401.5 with a bid price of 1412.1 and an offer price of 1412.75. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is also 800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 37,089,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1406.5, with a 2.21% increase in percentage change and a net change of 30.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.99%
|3 Months
|28.22%
|6 Months
|66.75%
|YTD
|34.32%
|1 Year
|117.74%
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on BSE had a trading volume of 112,508 shares with a closing price of ₹1341.7.
