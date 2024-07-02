Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1477.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1475 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports saw a decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at 1484.4 and closing at 1477.4. The high for the day was 1491.2 and the low was 1472. With a market capitalization of 318620.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high was 1607.95 and the low was 704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 319,423 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17:55 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 1476.65. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 99.46% to reach 1476.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 24.94% to reach 24141.95 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months-0.2%
6 Months40.72%
YTD43.94%
1 Year99.46%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11485.7Support 11466.5
Resistance 21498.05Support 21459.65
Resistance 31504.9Support 31447.3
02 Jul 2024, 08:32:49 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 3.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89910
    Buy9897
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11123 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01:05 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1477.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1491.2 & 1472 yesterday to end at 1477.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

