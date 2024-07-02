Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports saw a decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, opening at ₹1484.4 and closing at ₹1477.4. The high for the day was ₹1491.2 and the low was ₹1472. With a market capitalization of ₹318620.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the low was ₹704.65. The BSE volume for the day was 319,423 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹1476.65. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 99.46% to reach ₹1476.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 24.94% to reach 24141.95 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|-0.2%
|6 Months
|40.72%
|YTD
|43.94%
|1 Year
|99.46%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1485.7
|Support 1
|1466.5
|Resistance 2
|1498.05
|Support 2
|1459.65
|Resistance 3
|1504.9
|Support 3
|1447.3
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 3.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11123 k
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1477.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1491.2 & ₹1472 yesterday to end at ₹1477.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend