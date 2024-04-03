Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1403.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1401.65 and closed at 1376.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1425 and the low was 1388. The market capitalization stood at 303,240.31 crore. The 52-week high was 1358.85 and the low was 571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 315,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹1397.9, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1403.8

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1397.9, experiencing a decrease of 0.42% with a net change of -5.9.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of 1389.75 and a high of 1403.45 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Adani Ports April futures opened at 1408.45 as against previous close of 1410.95

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1394.9 with a bid price of 1401.0 and an offer price of 1401.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 2400. The open interest stands at 35499200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1397.55, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1403.8

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 1397.55, representing a net change of -6.25 and a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.56%
3 Months26.66%
6 Months68.89%
YTD37.08%
1 Year123.66%
03 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1403.8, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1376.05

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 1403.8, with a 2.02% increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 27.75 points.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1376.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports' BSE volume was 315,186 shares, with a closing price of 1376.05.

