Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Dips in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1401.65 and closed at ₹1376.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1425 and the low was ₹1388. The market capitalization stood at ₹303,240.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1358.85 and the low was ₹571.35. The BSE volume for the day was 315,186 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1397.9, experiencing a decrease of 0.42% with a net change of -5.9.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock reached a low of ₹1389.75 and a high of ₹1403.45 on the current day.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 1394.9 with a bid price of 1401.0 and an offer price of 1401.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 2400. The open interest stands at 35499200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹1397.55, representing a net change of -6.25 and a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.56%
|3 Months
|26.66%
|6 Months
|68.89%
|YTD
|37.08%
|1 Year
|123.66%
Adani Ports stock is currently trading at ₹1403.8, with a 2.02% increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 27.75 points.
On the last day, Adani Ports' BSE volume was 315,186 shares, with a closing price of ₹1376.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!