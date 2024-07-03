Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1474.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1475.65 and closed at 1474.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1489.2 and the low was 1455. The market capitalization stood at 318404.48 crore. The 52-week high was 1607.95 and the 52-week low was 708. The BSE volume for the day was 275971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10118 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1474.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1489.2 & 1455 yesterday to end at 1474.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

