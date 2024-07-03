Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1475.65 and closed at ₹1474.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1489.2 and the low was ₹1455. The market capitalization stood at ₹318404.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low was ₹708. The BSE volume for the day was 275971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1489.2 & ₹1455 yesterday to end at ₹1474.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend