Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Gains in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1391 and closed at ₹1383.4 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹1450.95 and a low of ₹1390.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹310563.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1457.25 and the 52-week low was ₹702.85. On the BSE, the volume traded was 298,280 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exit polls indicate a clear majority for Modi government, expected to win about 370 seats. Triumph of PM Modi/BJP seen as positive for economy and capital markets. Markets likely to return to normalcy with stable ruling, strong macroeconomic conditions, and solid corporate earnings.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price has surged by 10.93% today, reaching ₹1594.9, in line with similar companies in the industry. Peers like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are also experiencing an upward trend. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen gains of 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1594.9
|157.2
|10.93
|1457.25
|702.85
|344522.32
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|87.8
|3.2
|3.78
|94.3
|40.0
|52995.2
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|199.95
|5.75
|2.96
|225.2
|105.8
|9666.38
|Dreamfolks Services
|473.15
|6.95
|1.49
|846.75
|448.9
|2508.92
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|11.08
|0.51
|4.82
|17.0
|2.36
|1749.77
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at ₹1571.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1524.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 8.93% and is currently trading at ₹1566.15. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 96.35% to reach ₹1566.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|8.4%
|6 Months
|73.64%
|YTD
|40.32%
|1 Year
|96.35%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.75
|Support 1
|1403.45
|Resistance 2
|1487.5
|Support 2
|1366.9
|Resistance 3
|1524.05
|Support 3
|1343.15
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 1.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1450.95 & ₹1390.65 yesterday to end at ₹1383.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend