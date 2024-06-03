Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 9.29 %. The stock closed at 1437.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1571.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1391 and closed at 1383.4 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 1450.95 and a low of 1390.65. The market capitalization stood at 310563.18 crore. The 52-week high was 1457.25 and the 52-week low was 702.85. On the BSE, the volume traded was 298,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 10:01 AM IST Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, Adani Ports, Hindalco, among 15 stock picks by Motilal Oswal after exit polls

Exit polls indicate a clear majority for Modi government, expected to win about 370 seats. Triumph of PM Modi/BJP seen as positive for economy and capital markets. Markets likely to return to normalcy with stable ruling, strong macroeconomic conditions, and solid corporate earnings.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-icici-bank-sbi-l-t-adani-ports-hindalco-among-15-stock-picks-by-motilal-oswal-after-exit-polls-11717385182007.html

03 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports' stock price has surged by 10.93% today, reaching 1594.9, in line with similar companies in the industry. Peers like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are also experiencing an upward trend. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have seen gains of 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1594.9157.210.931457.25702.85344522.32
GMR Airports Infrastructure87.83.23.7894.340.052995.2
Gujarat Pipavav Port199.955.752.96225.2105.89666.38
Dreamfolks Services473.156.951.49846.75448.92508.92
GVK Power & Infrastructure11.080.514.8217.02.361749.77
03 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 7.96%; Futures open interest increased by 1.68%

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports trading at ₹1571.25, up 9.29% from yesterday's ₹1437.7

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ports share price is at 1571.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1524.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 8.93% and is currently trading at 1566.15. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 96.35% to reach 1566.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months8.4%
6 Months73.64%
YTD40.32%
1 Year96.35%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11463.75Support 11403.45
Resistance 21487.5Support 21366.9
Resistance 31524.05Support 31343.15
03 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 1.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99911
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3639 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1383.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1450.95 & 1390.65 yesterday to end at 1383.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

