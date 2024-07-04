Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1480.6 and closed at ₹1474.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1513.55 and the low was ₹1470.35. The market capitalization was at ₹326342.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1607.95 and ₹708 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141447 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.15
|Support 1
|1481.95
|Resistance 2
|1540.95
|Support 2
|1454.55
|Resistance 3
|1568.35
|Support 3
|1438.75
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 1.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1513.55 & ₹1470.35 yesterday to end at ₹1474.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend