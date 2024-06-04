Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 10.25 %. The stock closed at 1437.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1585 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock on the last day had an open price of 1575 and closed at 1437.7. The high for the day was 1607.95, while the low was 1534.5. The market capitalization stood at 342382.02 crore. The 52-week high was 1457.25 and the low was 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2338379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3639 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1437.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1607.95 & 1534.5 yesterday to end at 1437.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

