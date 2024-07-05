Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1511.05 and closed at ₹1510.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.2 and a low of ₹1493.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹324701.29 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1607.95 and the low was at ₹708. The BSE volume for the day was 267239 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by -0.35% today, trading at ₹1497.90. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 102.44% to ₹1497.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|2.01%
|6 Months
|33.87%
|YTD
|46.79%
|1 Year
|102.44%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.83
|Support 1
|1491.53
|Resistance 2
|1530.67
|Support 2
|1480.07
|Resistance 3
|1542.13
|Support 3
|1466.23
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 2.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1519.2 & ₹1493.9 yesterday to end at ₹1510.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend