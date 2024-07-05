Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1510.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1503.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1511.05 and closed at 1510.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1519.2 and a low of 1493.9. The market capitalization stood at 324701.29 crore. The 52-week high was at 1607.95 and the low was at 708. The BSE volume for the day was 267239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports' stock price dropped by -0.35% today, trading at 1497.90. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 102.44% to 1497.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months2.01%
6 Months33.87%
YTD46.79%
1 Year102.44%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11516.83Support 11491.53
Resistance 21530.67Support 21480.07
Resistance 31542.13Support 31466.23
05 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 2.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89910
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6552 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1510.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1519.2 & 1493.9 yesterday to end at 1510.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.