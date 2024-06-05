Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -21.26 %. The stock closed at 1585 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports had a strong trading day with an open price of 1576.95 and a close price of 1585. The stock reached a high of 1576.95 and a low of 1188.75. The market capitalization stood at 269,585.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1607.95 and the low was 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,814,373 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11483.05Support 11094.85
Resistance 21724.1Support 2947.7
Resistance 31871.25Support 3706.65
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 13.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3639 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1585 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1576.95 & 1188.75 yesterday to end at 1585. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

