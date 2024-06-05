Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports had a strong trading day with an open price of ₹1576.95 and a close price of ₹1585. The stock reached a high of ₹1576.95 and a low of ₹1188.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,585.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1607.95 and the low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 4,814,373 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1483.05
|Support 1
|1094.85
|Resistance 2
|1724.1
|Support 2
|947.7
|Resistance 3
|1871.25
|Support 3
|706.65
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 13.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1576.95 & ₹1188.75 yesterday to end at ₹1585. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.