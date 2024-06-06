Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1355.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1360.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at 1382.25 and closed at 1355.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1387.1, while the low was 1358.55. The market capitalization stood at 293,832.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1607.95, and the 52-week low was 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 223,311 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 2.25% and is now trading at 1385.65, following a similar upward trend seen among its peers such as GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. In comparison, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 0.65% and Sensex up by 0.63%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1385.6530.452.251607.95702.85299321.18
GMR Airports Infrastructure85.353.594.3994.341.251516.41
Gujarat Pipavav Port191.48.054.39225.2109.559253.04
Dreamfolks Services466.08.91.95846.75441.52471.01
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.450.222.1517.02.361650.27
06 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest increased by 1.63%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1355.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1387.1 & 1358.55 yesterday to end at 1355.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

