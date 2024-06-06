Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1382.25 and closed at ₹1355.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1387.1, while the low was ₹1358.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹293,832.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1607.95, and the 52-week low was ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 223,311 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 2.25% and is now trading at ₹1385.65, following a similar upward trend seen among its peers such as GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure. In comparison, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 0.65% and Sensex up by 0.63%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1385.65
|30.45
|2.25
|1607.95
|702.85
|299321.18
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|85.35
|3.59
|4.39
|94.3
|41.2
|51516.41
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|191.4
|8.05
|4.39
|225.2
|109.55
|9253.04
|Dreamfolks Services
|466.0
|8.9
|1.95
|846.75
|441.5
|2471.01
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.45
|0.22
|2.15
|17.0
|2.36
|1650.27
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1387.1 & ₹1358.55 yesterday to end at ₹1355.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend