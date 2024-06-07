Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1359.95 and closed at ₹1352.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1381 and a low of ₹1355.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹296543.87 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low is ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 140791 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1380.47 and 1361.67 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1361.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1380.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1381 & ₹1355.35 yesterday to end at ₹1352.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend