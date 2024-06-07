Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1352.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1359.95 and closed at 1352.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1381 and a low of 1355.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 296543.87 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 1607.95 and the 52-week low is 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 140791 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1380.47 and 1361.67 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1361.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1380.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1352.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1381 & 1355.35 yesterday to end at 1352.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

