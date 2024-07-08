Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹1508.85 and closed at ₹1503.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1509.55 and the low was ₹1493.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹324,204.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low was ₹708. The BSE volume for the day was 85,844 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.55 & ₹1493.6 yesterday to end at ₹1503.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend