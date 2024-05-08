Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports' open and close price was ₹1289.55, with a high of ₹1300.9 and a low of ₹1265.05. The market cap was ₹278053.09 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1425 and a 52-week low of ₹659.85. The BSE volume was 96581 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1303.32
|Support 1
|1267.47
|Resistance 2
|1320.03
|Support 2
|1248.33
|Resistance 3
|1339.17
|Support 3
|1231.62
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 10.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 21.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1300.9 & ₹1265.05 yesterday to end at ₹1289.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
