Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1289.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1287.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports' open and close price was 1289.55, with a high of 1300.9 and a low of 1265.05. The market cap was 278053.09 cr, with a 52-week high of 1425 and a 52-week low of 659.85. The BSE volume was 96581 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Adani Ports share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11303.32Support 11267.47
Resistance 21320.03Support 21248.33
Resistance 31339.17Support 31231.62
08 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 10.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991011
    Buy9977
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today : Adani Ports volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4566 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 96 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1289.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1300.9 & 1265.05 yesterday to end at 1289.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

