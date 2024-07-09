Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 1500.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1475.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at 1500.4 with an open of 1496.4, touching a high of 1499.45 and a low of 1468.9 on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at 318771.7 cr. The 52-week high was at 1607.95 and the low at 708. The total BSE volume was 124174 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 3.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy10997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5803 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1500.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1499.45 & 1468.9 yesterday to end at 1500.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.