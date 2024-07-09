Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed at ₹1500.4 with an open of ₹1496.4, touching a high of ₹1499.45 and a low of ₹1468.9 on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at ₹318771.7 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹1607.95 and the low at ₹708. The total BSE volume was 124174 shares traded.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 3.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499.45 & ₹1468.9 yesterday to end at ₹1500.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend