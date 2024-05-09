Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1287.45, reached a high of ₹1293.35, and a low of ₹1269.2 before closing at ₹1287.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹275817.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1425 and a 52-week low of ₹659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 53572 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 63.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1627 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1293.35 & ₹1269.2 yesterday to end at ₹1287.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
