Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1287.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1276.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1287.45, reached a high of 1293.35, and a low of 1269.2 before closing at 1287.2. The market capitalization stood at 275817.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 1425 and a 52-week low of 659.85. The BSE volume for the day was 53572 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today : Adani Ports volume yesterday was 1680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4550 k

The trading volume yesterday was 63.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1627 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1287.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1293.35 & 1269.2 yesterday to end at 1287.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

