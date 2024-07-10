Explore
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1475.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1477.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1477.65 and closed at 1475.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1503.5 and a low of 1475.5. The market capitalization was 319,246.93 crore. The 52-week high was 1607.95 and the 52-week low was 708. On the BSE, the trading volume was 183,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 1486.25. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 105.25% to 1486.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months1.27%
6 Months23.47%
YTD44.29%
1 Year105.25%
10 Jul 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11496.5Support 11468.5
Resistance 21514.0Support 21458.0
Resistance 31524.5Support 31440.5
10 Jul 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1533.5, 3.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1782.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy10997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5656 k

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:03:07 AM IST

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1475.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1503.5 & 1475.5 yesterday to end at 1475.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

