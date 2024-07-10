Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1477.65 and closed at ₹1475.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1503.5 and a low of ₹1475.5. The market capitalization was ₹319,246.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the 52-week low was ₹708. On the BSE, the trading volume was 183,652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Ports has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹1486.25. Over the past year, Adani Ports' shares have surged by 105.25% to ₹1486.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|1.27%
|6 Months
|23.47%
|YTD
|44.29%
|1 Year
|105.25%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1496.5
|Support 1
|1468.5
|Resistance 2
|1514.0
|Support 2
|1458.0
|Resistance 3
|1524.5
|Support 3
|1440.5
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 3.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1503.5 & ₹1475.5 yesterday to end at ₹1475.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend