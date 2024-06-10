Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1405 and closed at ₹1378.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1413.95 and the low was ₹1396.3. The market capitalization is ₹303909.95 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1607.95 and a low of ₹702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 1.73% to reach ₹1402.75, aligning with the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1402.75
|23.9
|1.73
|1607.95
|702.85
|303015.04
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|87.2
|0.56
|0.65
|94.3
|41.2
|52633.05
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|197.1
|6.0
|3.14
|225.2
|109.55
|9528.6
|Dreamfolks Services
|478.95
|4.35
|0.92
|846.75
|441.5
|2539.68
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.74
|0.32
|3.07
|17.0
|2.36
|1696.07
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1413.95 & ₹1396.3 yesterday to end at ₹1378.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend