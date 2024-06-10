Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 1378.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at 1405 and closed at 1378.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1413.95 and the low was 1396.3. The market capitalization is 303909.95 crore with a 52-week high of 1607.95 and a low of 702.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports' stock price has increased by 1.73% to reach 1402.75, aligning with the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Dreamfolks Services, and GVK Power & Infrastructure are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1402.7523.91.731607.95702.85303015.04
GMR Airports Infrastructure87.20.560.6594.341.252633.05
Gujarat Pipavav Port197.16.03.14225.2109.559528.6
Dreamfolks Services478.954.350.92846.75441.52539.68
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.740.323.0717.02.361696.07
10 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Adani Ports indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1378.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1413.95 & 1396.3 yesterday to end at 1378.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

