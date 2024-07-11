Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1494.4 and closed at ₹1477.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1494.4 and a low of ₹1460 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹3,21,525.88 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹1607.95, and the 52-week low is ₹708. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 80,782 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1494.4 & ₹1460 yesterday to end at ₹1488.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend