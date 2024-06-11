Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock on the last day opened at ₹1392.4 and closed at ₹1383.3. The high for the day was ₹1397.05 and the low was ₹1385.55. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹300,918.16 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1607.95 and ₹702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,775 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1420.0, 2.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1758.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.05% lower than yesterday
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 10 AM is 60.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1391, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports touched a high of 1396.3 & a low of 1384.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1395.35
|Support 1
|1384.0
|Resistance 2
|1401.5
|Support 2
|1378.8
|Resistance 3
|1406.7
|Support 3
|1372.65
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports saw a 0.59% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1391.5. Meanwhile, its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. GVK Power & Infrastructure is declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and Dreamfolks Services are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.01% and up by 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1391.5
|8.2
|0.59
|1607.95
|702.85
|300584.87
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|91.09
|4.18
|4.81
|94.3
|41.29
|54981.01
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|197.6
|5.1
|2.65
|225.2
|111.6
|9552.77
|Dreamfolks Services
|479.75
|1.65
|0.35
|846.75
|441.5
|2543.92
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.4
|-0.27
|-2.53
|17.0
|2.42
|1642.38
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1383.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1397.05 & ₹1385.55 yesterday to end at ₹1383.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.