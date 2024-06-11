Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1383.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' stock on the last day opened at 1392.4 and closed at 1383.3. The high for the day was 1397.05 and the low was 1385.55. The market capitalization was recorded at 300,918.16 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1607.95 and 702.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,775 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ports Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1420.0, 2.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1758.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy9997
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.05% lower than yesterday

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ports traded until 10 AM is 60.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1391, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports touched a high of 1396.3 & a low of 1384.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11395.35Support 11384.0
Resistance 21401.5Support 21378.8
Resistance 31406.7Support 31372.65
11 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Ports saw a 0.59% increase in its share price, reaching 1391.5. Meanwhile, its industry peers are experiencing mixed performance. GVK Power & Infrastructure is declining, whereas GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and Dreamfolks Services are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.01% and up by 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1391.58.20.591607.95702.85300584.87
GMR Airports Infrastructure91.094.184.8194.341.2954981.01
Gujarat Pipavav Port197.65.12.65225.2111.69552.77
Dreamfolks Services479.751.650.35846.75441.52543.92
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.4-0.27-2.5317.02.421642.38
11 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ports indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: Adani Ports closed at ₹1383.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1397.05 & 1385.55 yesterday to end at 1383.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.