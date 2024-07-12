Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports opened at ₹1496.4 and closed at ₹1487.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1499.95 and the low was ₹1478.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹320,683.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1607.95 and the low was ₹708. The BSE volume for the day was 62,018 shares.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ports on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1498.53
|Support 1
|1476.78
|Resistance 2
|1510.12
|Support 2
|1466.62
|Resistance 3
|1520.28
|Support 3
|1455.03
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1533.5, 3.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1782.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1765 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
Adani Ports Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499.95 & ₹1478.2 yesterday to end at ₹1484.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend